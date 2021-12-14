Richard E. Yeingst, 89, of Gardners, PA, passed away on December 12, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. He was born February 5, 1932, in Gardners, to the late Paul and Bessie (Trump) Yeingst.

Richard was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during Korean conflict, where he served in Tooley, Greenland. He was a carpenter for McCoy Bros contracting for over 30 years. Richard was a member of Uriah United Methodist Church and the second oldest member surviving. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoors, and enjoyed woodworking. He loved to work in his garden and sharing produce with the community. He also had a passion for restoring the Rock Chapel which is the oldest church west of the Susquehanna River. Richard and Donna never missed any of their grandchildren's baseball or softball games.

Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Donna M. Matthews, of Gardners; children, Carla Ingram of Dillsburg, Alan Yeingst of Gardners, and Beth Smith of Carlisle; grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Alisha, Kandie, Harris; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Holden, Nolan, Mckenna, and Cole. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sherman, Elmer, Alverta Yeingst, and Lloyd Herman.

A memorial service will be held Saturday December 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324 with Rev. Paul Thompson and Trish Guise officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rock Chapel Church Restoration- C/o York Springs Methodist 840 Trolley Road, York Springs, PA 17372. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.