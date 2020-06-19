Richard E. Warren

He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Hilda K. Warren. Surviving are his three daughters; Tina Bollinger (and spouse Robbie) of Newville, Patricia Warren of Carlisle, and Sherri Warren of Newville; three sisters, Joan Plank of Gettysburg, Phyllis Gilbert of Fairfield, Joyce Beamer of Arendtsville and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Helwig and a brother, Edward Warren.

Richard attended Biglerville High School in which he left early to enlist in the United States Air Force in 1963 and received an honorable discharge in 1983 from McGuire AFB, NJ. During his enlistment he held the positions of Airlift/Bombardment Aircraft Maintenance Technician and Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Technician. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Small Arms Expert Markmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Service Award Ribbon, National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Republican of Vietnam Callantry Cross. After retiring from the USAF Ricard pursued his career as a Truck Driver from which he retired after 27 years. He was a long term member of the VFW Post 477, American Legion Post 101, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Carlisle Amvets Post 274 all of Carlisle, PA. Richard was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed shooting pool, cooking, listening to Grand Ole' Opry artists and social gatherings.