Richard E. Calaman

Richard E. "Dick" Calaman, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at UPMC West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg. He was born on August 25, 1931, in Carlisle and was a son of Bruce H. Calaman and Helen E. (Brenneman) Calaman. Dick was a 1949 graduate of Carlisle High School and was president of his class. He also attended Penn State University. From 1950-1954 he served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan and was a flight crew member flying 101 sea air rescue missions. He was airborne on what was to be his last mission as the treaty was being signed to end the war. Dick worked for many years for the Hunt Corporation as Vice President, Murata Erie as a crystal design engineer and ended his career in 2011 with Alpha Components. He retired at age 80 and loved his chosen profession so much that he never considered it a job. He loved the crystal industry. He was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church and at his death was the longest active member for 77 years. He was an avid fan of Penn State football and had seasons tickets for over 50 years. He also attended many away games. He traveled extensively with his family from Tucson, AZ throughout the US and Caribbean up until May of this year. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Shirley A. (Arnold) Calaman, one daughter Susan A. Calaman of Carlisle, one brother Roger "Pete" Calaman of Carlisle, three nieces, Sue Ann Rhude of Tucson, AZ, Dr. Jeanne Arnold of Post Falls, ID and Joan Wolfe of Carlisle and one nephew Eddie Lowry of Tucson, AZ and several great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the LeTort Cemetery, 1198 Claremont Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Jennifer McKenna as the officiant. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.