Richard D. Porter, 83, of Dover, PA, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, York. He was born in Allentown on November 4, 1937 to the late Dr. David H. and Wilma (Zotter) Porter.

Richard was employed by the Boy Scouts of America, York Adams Council and he also worked at Graham Motor Company as a salesman. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. Richard was the past president of the Zembo Shrine Luncheon Club and a member of the Steelton Swatara Zembo Shrine.

Surviving are his wife, Marion (Norris) Porter of Dover; stepchildren, David L. Coffman (Cindy) of Pittsburgh and Donna J. Blauser (Michael) of Dover; 2 grandchildren, Justin Bogert and Danielle Miller; and 4 great-grandchildren, Robert Miller, Sadie Miller, Samantha Bogert and Charlee Bogert.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.