Richard D. Logan, 85, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 in the Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle, PA. He was born December 23, 1934 in Carlisle, PA to the late Arthur J. and Jennie P. (Myers) Logan.
Richard retired from Dickinson College where he worked in the custodial department.
Richard is survived by four brothers, Jerry, Edward, Alfred and Gary. He was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.