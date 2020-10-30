Richard C. Eberly, age 76, of Newburg, passed away suddenly October 29, 2020 at Carlisle Regional Medical Center. He was born June 11, 1944 in Newburg, PA as the son of the late Frank and Edna (Muehling) Eberly.

Richard graduated from Big Spring High School. He worked as a truck driver most of his life, retiring from Roadway Express. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Newburg. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed toiling around his property and chatting with friends and neighbors.

Richard is survived by Arlene (Smith) Eberly of Newburg, his loving wife of 56 years; children, Carolyn Eberly, Michael Eberly (Jennifer Smith) and Katie Eberly; grandsons, Ryan (Mandy) Souder, Rex Eberly and Leland Eberly, all of Carlisle; as well as, sisters, Edna Thrush of Carlisle and Elizabeth Gregory of Federal Way, WA and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Robert, John, James and sister, Edwina.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.