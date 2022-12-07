Richard Bernard

Richard "Dick" Bernard, 81, of Boiling Springs passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 in Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital. Richard was born in Hershey on July 8, 1941. He was the son of the late George A. and Barbara (Lopert) Bernard Sr. He attended St. Peter's Catholic School and graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1959. Soon thereafter, Richard attended Greene & Kellogg Respiratory Therapist School in Buffalo, New York. He was a Respiratory Therapist for over 40 years for Harrisburg Hospital and Carlisle Hospital. For a period he was Chief of the Respiratory Therapy Department at Carlisle Hospital. Richard enjoyed spending time in his screen house hosting summer parties. He also loved strumming his guitar to Elvis Presley tunes (Elvis being one of his favorite entertainers). One of Richard's passions was setting up his model trains during Christmas time. He also enjoyed feeding the squirrels. You could always find a bowl of peanuts right inside his door. Richard is survived by a son, Duane A. Bernard (Jeannie) of Boiling Springs, PA. a daughter Carole Sunday (Nate) of Casco Maine, his ex wife, Jane Bernard of Lemoyne, PA. and a brother George A. Bernard Jr.(Carol) of Harrisburg, PA. A memorial service will be planned for some time next year. We ask that you consider donating to a cancer foundation of your choice.