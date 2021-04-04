Richard A. Condon, age 89, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 6, 1931 to the late John and Mary (Stoy) Condon.

Richard served in the Naval Reserves for two years. He retired from AMP, Inc. in 1992 after 38 years. He was a member of the North Middleton Seniors and AARP of Carlisle. Richard was an avid photographer, bicyclist, woodworker and wood carver. He also enjoyed camping with his family, traveling; especially to Ireland and loved reading.

He is survived by his wife Helen E. (Oatman) Condon with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on April 9th; son Richard A. Condon, Jr. of Bethel; daughters Cheryl A. (Charlie) Hambrook of Carlisle, Susan J. (Marty) Anderson of Carlisle, Michelle L. (Bob) Shatto of Dillsburg and Laurie A. Shank and partner Rob of Hummelstown. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren with one on the way. Richard was preceded in death by brothers Jack and Edward Condon.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bosler Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle, PA 17013 or participate in a random act of kindness.