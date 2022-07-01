Richaard "Rick" F. Smith

Richard F. "Rick" Smith

March 26, 1954- June 27, 2022

Richard F. "Rick" Smith, 68, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Monday, June 27, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital.

He was born on March 26, 1954, in Hanover, a son of the late Harold F. and Janet (Geisler) Smith. Rick married Brenda Marie Bair on March 3, 1973. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2017. In addition to his parents and spouse, Rick was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Dave.

Rick worked as a network administrator for Adams Electric for over twenty years, retiring in 2020. He was a member of the Newburg United Methodist Church.

Rick is survived by his son, Carey F. Smith and wife Susan of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Gayle L. Bingaman and husband Scott of Petoskey, MI and Janice E. Steel and husband Dan of Gardners, PA; nine grandchildren, Logan, Lilly, Taylor, Kaitlyn, Sydney, Conner, Julia, Daron, and Keira; two sisters, Diane "Ann" MacBeth of Biglerville and Dorothy Stevens of Shippensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In his free time Rick enjoyed going camping. He was also interested in Civil War history and liked to travel to and tour different battlefields that are nearby. Rick was pretty handy and could work on and fix electronics. He also did some woodworking from time to time. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His kind ways and generous spirit will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Newburg United Methodist Church. Pastor Steve Salisbury will officiate. Interment will follow in the Otterbein Cemetery. Viewing will be at the church on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning.