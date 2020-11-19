Rex D. Gensler, 56, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away November 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 9, 1964 in Harrisburg to Jack C. and Sandy E. (Evans) Gensler of Mechanicsburg. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.