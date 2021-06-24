Rev. William J. Sullivan

Father Sullivan had a deep love of the priesthood. He was known to have described himself as a "happy priest", evidenced by his warm smile and handshake.

Father had a deep love for Mount Carmel, Bishop Lawrence Schott, travel, music, a good book, fine art and a good pasta dish but most of all people.

Known for his storytelling, whether funny or poignant, to fit any situation or homily. Father Sullivan carried a special pride in his Irish American Heritage. His grandfather reported to have "lost the O in Sullivan to the blowing ocean winds along the way to the Pennsylvania coal region."

Recognized in 1976 Trinity High School yearbook for his "immeasurable depth, sincere efforts, outstanding care, and gentleness," he was a man deeply devoted to the Lord and to his own work for the Church.

The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Anne's Retirement Community who cared for Father Sullivan with grace and integrity. Also, thank you to his friends and extended family who visited, laughed, joked, sang, provided loving care and prayed with him during his last journey on earth as he traveled toward his most coveted lifetime final destination of heaven.