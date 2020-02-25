Rev. Stanley J. Rexroth

Rev. Stanley Jacob Rexroth resident of Shippensburg, PA passed into eternity February 22, 2020. He was diagnosed with diabetes in 1992 and Parkinson's in 2000.

He was born on February 11, 1934 in Ayer Township, McConnellsburg, PA; he was the son of the late Jacob M. Rexroth, Jr. and Margaret Irene (Souders) Rexroth. He lived his early life in Fulton County.

Rev. Rexroth dropped out of school in the 9th grade and worked as a farmer near Upper Strasburg for seven years. He also worked at Letterkenny Army Depot for two years while farming. He quit farming and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955.

During his 20 years in the Air Force, he obtained an equivalent high school diploma from the state of PA. Then he took several college courses while serving. After retiring from the military, he enrolled at Shippensburg University and graduated with a BS in 1980 and earned his Master's in counseling in 1987.