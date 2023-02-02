Rev. Robert E. Putt, Sr.

Rev. Robert E. "Bob" Putt, Sr., 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Chapel Pointe Nursing Home in Carlisle. He was born on September 6, 1935 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Ethel A. E. (Cornman) Putt and Wilber E. Putt.Bob graduated from Boiling Springs High School class of 1953; and the Appalachian Bible College, Beckley WV, in 1972. He was ordained to the ministry at Faith Chapel of Carlisle in 1973. Rev. Putt devoted his life to God and the community of Sharpsburg KY for 28 years as Pastor of Grace Gospel Church, until he retired in 2000. He also served 25 years, 13 as Chairman, on the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Mountain Mission. Previously, he was Pastor of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church, Longacre WV and Associate Pastor of Dover Bible Church, Dover OH. Prior to ministry, Bob was an engineer at AMP Inc, manager at J.C. Penny and Food Fair in Carlisle, and Boy Scout leader at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plainfield. He returned to Carlisle in 2000 where he became a member and Sunday School teacher at Carlisle First Church of God. Bob's hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf and enjoying all sporting events. He was a founding member of the Cold Spring Hunting Club, the "Pistol Club", and served 12 years on the Board of the Boiling Springs Bubbler Foundation.He is survived by two sons, Robert E. Putt, Jr. of Lexington KY, and Steven M. Putt of New Orleans, LA and Padre Island, TX; one sister, Betty (Dick) Keck of Carlisle; two brothers, Lester (Sylvia) Putt of Boiling Springs and Gerald (Kathy) Putt of Linglestown, and companion Shirley B. Stone of Carlisle. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife, Mafalda I. (Violante) "Muffy" Putt and two brothers, Ronald and Marlin Putt. At 16, Bob and Muffy met at the Boiling Springs Pool, where he was lifeguarding.The Putt family wishes to thank the administration and nursing staff at Chapel Pointe Nursing Home Fellowship Place for their loving and comfort care; and to everyone at Hospice of Central PA for their vital role in the final days of his journey.A viewing will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Greg Hench officiating. A celebratory dinner will immediately follow the funeral service. Burial will be private at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. www.EwingBrothers.com.