Rev. Harold G. Jones, 88, of Carlisle, husband of 67 years to Rosanna G. (Hockley) Jones, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 10, 1933, in Newville and was a son of the late Norman Jones and Ruth (Fickes) Jones.

Rev. Jones served as an Evangelist and founder of the Cavalry Temple on Forge Rd, Carlisle. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served during the Korean War. Rev. Jones enjoyed reading and studying the Bible daily. In addition to Rosanna, he is survived by one daughter Shirley A. Green of Deptford, NJ, one granddaughter Rebecca Green of San Antonio, TX, three sisters, Louise Hosfeld and Betty Armolt both of Carlisle and Ruth Coldsmith of Newville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son Robert L. Jones, five brothers, Rev. Donald, Wayne, Richard, Charles and Ronald Jones, one sister Jean Rhoads and one son-in-law Alvin Green.