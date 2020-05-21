× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rev. Craig LeRoy Harris, 58, of Chambersburg and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born February 12, 1962 in Harrisburg he was the son of Wilmer and Patricia Flickinger Harris of Boiling Springs.

Craig was a 1980 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in business from Penn State and a Master of Divinity Degree from Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. Craig served as a minister at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle for 15 years and currently was serving at Grace Baptist Church in Chambersburg for the past 13 1/2 years. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, playing racquetball, and eating subs. He also enjoyed reading devotional and theological books.

In addition to his parents, Craig is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Susanne Ruth Wolf Harris, whom he married on June 14, 1986; two daughters, Lindsay and Lydia Harris of Chambersburg; and three brothers, Dr. Russell Harris of Philadelphia, Terry Harris and wife Patricia of Enola, and Dr. Barry Harris and wife Jeannie of Leola, PA.

Services will be private. Interment will be in Norland Cemetery in Chambersburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Christian Academy, P.O. Box 369, 3583 Scotland Road, Scotland, PA 17254 or to the Christian School of Grace Baptist Church777 West North Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.