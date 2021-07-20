Rene R. Mallein

Rene R. "Ron" Mallein, age 86, of Carlisle, passed away July 19, 2021 at Chapel Pointe. Born November 17, 1934 in Carlisle, son of the late Rene Mallein and Edith (Myers) Stone. Ron was widowed by his wife, Nancy in 1993.

Ron was owner of the Fireside Inn and was a member of the Elks, the Moose, the White Circle and the Eagles in Carlisle. He was an avid golfer.

Ron is survived by his children, Kimberly Kelley and husband, David, Carlisle; Steven Mallein, Chicago, IL; Kathy Palmero and husband, Chris, Newville and Rene Mallein and wife, Christy, Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Sebastian, Chase, Rachael, Emily, Nicholas, Julian, Jake and Camille and great-grandchildren, Mykie, Lily and Judson. Ron is also survived by his sister, Delores Steward and brothers, Davis Mallein and wife, Nancy and Raymond Mallein and wife, Mary, all of Carlisle.

Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Janette Long.

Family will receive friends on Saturday July 24, 2021 from 9:30AM until time of funeral service at 11:00AM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd. Carlisle.

Ron will be laid to rest beside his wife, Nancy at Westminster Cemetery.