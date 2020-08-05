Renée Marie Trimmer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Renee Marie Trimmer, age 56, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home after a series of illnesses. Born February 24, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Ray Edwin and Saveria Sylvia "Syl" (Serra) Trimmer.

The apple of Renee's eye were her precious son, Mathieu Ray Meloy and wife Sara, and her grandson, Kasen Garrett Meloy. Renee is also survived by her sister, Vicky Ann Trimmer, her brother, Scott Lee Trimmer, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Renee was a 1982 graduate of Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School and received her AS degree from Utica College of Syracuse University as a surgical technologist. Over her career, Renee served in many capacities within the medical field, following her calling to help others.

Renee became ill following her service in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, performing dialysis on evacuees and never fully recovered from those days. A brave breast cancer survivor, she fought a long hard battle against the ailments linked to her past Katrina service.

The family wants to thank the many health care professionals who cared for her the past 20 years, especially Dr. Carla Dente, who cared about her as much as her family did. Renee's family also thanks her friend Carol whose visits brought joy after Renee lost her vision this spring.