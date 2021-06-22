Regina F. Holley, age 97 and a half, of Carlisle died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital with her loving family at her side. She was born in Carlisle on November 19, 1923 to the late James and Margaretta Scott Moore and was the widow of Allen R. Holley who passed in 1972.

You may remember Ms. Jeannie from working at Dickinson College in their food service department. She was a faithful and active member at Bethel AME Carlisle.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with Pastors Marilyn Hubbard and Ivy Berry Officiating. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ms. Jeannie's name may be made to Bethel AME Church 131 E. Pomfret St. Carlisle, PA 17013.

