Rebecca R. "Becky" Webber, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.

She was born October 16, 1934 in Pittsburgh to the late Harry E. and Kathryn (White) Rutledge.

Becky graduated from Dormont High School in 1952 and from Muskingum College in New Concord, OH in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. She worked as a substitute teacher in the Carlisle Area School District for over 30 years before her retirement. Becky was a member of the former Allison United Methodist Church and currently Carlisle United Methodist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Becky enjoyed spending time with them doing everything from babysitting to attending sporting events.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert W. Webber of Carlisle; one daughter, Wendy S. (husband Timothy) Hoy of Carlisle; one son, Bill (wife Lisa) Webber of Boiling Springs; six grandchildren, Leah (husband Will) Andrews of Austin, TX, Dan Hoy of Carlisle, Becky Hoy of Springfield, MO, Katie Webber of New York, NY, Pete Hoy of San Diego, CA and Billy Webber of West Point, NY; two great-grandchildren, Sullivan and Cooper Andrews.