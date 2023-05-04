Rebecca L. Kuntz

December 02, 1980- May 01, 2023

Rebecca L. Kuntz, 42, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home.

She was born December 2, 1980, in Carlisle to Steven and Lois A. (Mineo) Kuntz of Carlisle.

Rebecca was a 1999 graduate of Carlisle High School. She accepted a job with PSECU in 2008 and was employed as a manager. Rebecca loved her daughters and cherished the time they spent together. She especially enjoyed attending their sporting events. Rebecca's grandparents taught her to bowl, and they often got together for a few games. When she wasn't working, she traveled to the beach and to Benezette for some relaxation.

Rebecca is survived by her two loving daughters, Myanna Kuntz-Green and Cierra P. Zawada both of Carlisle; two siblings, Jeremy M. (wife Morgan) Kuntz and Jessica M. Clayton both of Carlisle; one maternal-grandmother, Carole A. Mineo of Carlisle; one paternal-grandmother, Carol Kuntz-Wallick of Carlisle; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal-grandfather, Nicholas Mineo; her paternal-grandfather, Donald Kuntz; and her aunt, Julie Zechman.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.