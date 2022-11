Rebecca K. Zimmerman, 73, of Shermans Dale, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., with Rev. Robert Woodall. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for a full obituary.