Rebecca A. Christ

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rebecca A. "Becky" Bearss Christ, 65, of Carlisle, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital.

She was born in Hattiesburg, MS on July 5, 1954 to the late Loyal and Marjorie Bearss, Rebecca had worked as an LPN in nursing facilities throughout the US.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Raymond W. Christ of Carlisle; three sisters, Karen Parker, Margie Harris, and Rachael Boyer; two nephews, Michael and Daniel; and by Ray's two daughters, Tracey and Adrienne.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at a future date due to the health situation our country is facing.

Arrangements are being handled by the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA.

To sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Christ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.