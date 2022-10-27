Reba L. Kell, 91, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg. She was born on June 19, 1931, in Dillsburg and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Eva (Taylor) Garretson. She was the widow of C. Ross Kell. Reba graduated from Dillsburg High School. She retired from J. C. Penney in Carlisle after more than 30 years of service. Reba was a member of Carlisle First Church of God. She is survived by one son Larry W. (wife Barbara) Kell of Carlisle, one daughter Deborah L. (husband, Robin) Hare of Mechanicsburg, two grandchildren; Andrea Martin and Brian Albert, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers, Bruce, Galen, Paul, Raymond and Marlin Garretson and three sisters, Mildred Christ, Marian King and Freda Smiley. Private graveside services will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery with Pastor Greg Hench. Please visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.