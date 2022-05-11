Raymond V. Kirkpatrick Jr.

His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday May 13, 2022 in the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 North High Street, Duncannon, with Pastor Wayne Wheeler, officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery, Loysville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Join Hands Ministry, 51 South Church Street, New Bloomfield, PA 17068 (joinhands.help) or Neighbor Helping Neighbor Food Bank, 300A South Carlisle Street, New Bloomfield, PA 17068 (nhnfoodbank.com).