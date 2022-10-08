Raymond "Tom" C. Bailey

Raymond C. "Tom" Bailey age 87, passed away on Monday October 3, 2022 in Carlisle, PA. He was born August 10, 1935 in Newville, PA. He was the son of the late William and Pearl (Jumper) Bailey. Raymond was a self-employed mason and he worked in the road maintenance department of Upper Frankford township. He liked to hunt and enjoyed his time spent with his family and friends. He will be remembered by his family as a loving father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Raymond is survived by his five children; Karen Murphy of Carlisle, Raymond Bailey Jr. (wife Shirley) of Newville, Sharon Kristofek (husband Dominic) of Carlisle, Sheryl Wert (husband Ron) of Shippensburg, Beth Dowless (husband Larry) of Carlisle: 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, two brothers Ralph Bailey and William Bailey, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers; Paul, Joseph, Eugene, James, and Harold Bailey and 7 sisters; Darlene Bailey, Kathleen Mixell, Esther Noll, Elsie Clement, Dorothy Hosler, Janet Griffie, and Velma Burkholder, 2 grandsons Troy Bailey and Alex Dowless, grandson-in-law Donald Gries Jr., and son-in-law Darrel Murphy. Graveside services will be held at a later date by the family at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue 16th floor, New York, NY 10001.