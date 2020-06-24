Raymond L. Stump

October 07, 1936—June 17, 2020

Raymond L. Stump of Newville, Pa passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 83. He passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Thelma of 58 years and loving children by his side.

He loved traveling, hunting, fishing and camping with his family. We will celebrate his life with a private memorial with family and friends.

