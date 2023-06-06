Raymond L. Ferriman II

February 2, 1945 - June 3, 2023

Raymond L. Ferriman II, 78, of Clemmons, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 in the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston Salem, NC. He was born in Galion, Ohio on February 2, 1945, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Snyder) Ferriman I. Ray was the widower of Ann Ferriman, who passed away in 2020.

Ray grew up in Miami, Florida and graduated from Coral Gables High School, where he was a track star in the state of Florida. He went to Bryan College, Tennessee to run track prior to attending the University of Miami. Ray then moved to Carlisle, where he would call home for most of his life. He worked at the PPG Plant from 1972 until 2001, where he became the head of maintenance and ultimately retired. Ray was an avid car lover, specifically corvettes and mustangs. He enjoyed attending car shows, showing his personal corvettes. In his spare time, Ray loved to go fishing. He was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, of Carlisle, AmVets, Post 274, B.P.O.E of Carlisle, and Knights of Columbus, Council 4057, where Ray was a third-degree knight. He was highly devoted to the St. Patrick Catholic School, where he helped build the school playground and various school play backdrops and props.

Ray is survived by his children, Jennifer (Kevin) Sanders and Laura Ferriman, both of Clemmons; granddaughter, Cora Ann Sanders of Clemmons; sisters, Sandra (Paul) Watson and Sharon (Dave) Schroeder, both of Galion, Ohio. In addition to his wife and parents, Ray was preceded in death by a step-father, Donald Snyder.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA, 17013 with Reverend Donald L. Bender as celebrant. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick Catholic School, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd., Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.