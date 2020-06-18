× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Raymond J. Devlin, age 74, of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital.

He was born in Carlisle, PA on May 15, 1946 to the late Alfred and Jean Daugherty Devlin Jr.

Ray had worked at the Exel-Unilever in Carlisle, the former Hamilton House Men's Clothing Store in Carlisle and had retired after 26 and a half years from the former Appleton Paper Co. in Camp Hill, PA. He was a graduate of the Carlisle High School Class of 1966 where he was a member of the track and field team and was a runner in the 440.

Ray was an avid tennis player who played the sport most of his life. He had a passion for photography. He enjoyed music and dancing of all different venues, especially the music of the 50's and 60's. His dancing partner of many years was Anita. Ray was always trying hard at the slots at the Hollywood and Charlestown Casino. He will sadly be missed by his monthly lunch bunch buddies, Tyke, Bill, Frank and Drew.

Raymond is survived by his second family of 45 years, Mary, Michael and Sean Riley of Dillsburg, and his tennis group, Helen, Jim and Jeff.