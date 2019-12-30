On Friday, December 27, 2019, Raymond H. Shoemaker, formerly of Gardners, age 91, went to be with his Lord. He passed peacefully at the home of his daughter Barbara Strine in Carlisle. He was born April 19, 1928 in Mt. Holly Springs, PA to the late Raymond and Lorena (Davis) Shoemaker. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris M. (Griffie) Shoemaker in November 2017.
A veteran of the US Navy in 1946, he was honorably discharged when WW II ended. He was a former employee of Byers Lumber Co of Carlisle and the former Eaton-Dikeman Paper Mill, Mt. Holly Springs, PA. A former member of the Toland Mission Church, he was currently attending Crossroads Bible Church, Dillsburg. Raymond enjoyed studying his Bible, listening and singing to gospel music with many hours spent outdoors gardening and enjoying God's handiwork. A favorite pastime was spotting planes from his backyard in Carlisle, but his number one favorite pastime was eating. He never met a banana split that he could not finish!
Raymond is survived by four daughters, Barbara (Ron Strine) of Carlisle, Dianne Smith of Gardners, Sandra (Cloyd Barrick) of Carlisle, and Donna (Bill Myers) of Gardners; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; numerous step grand- and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Elsie M. Kuhn of Newville, Mary Catherine "Kitty" Sheffer of Dillsburg, and Creedon Shoemaker of Placersville, California. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald and sisters Sara (Sally) Slaybaugh and Thelma Carrion.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Ritner HWY, Carlisle, PA 17013. Military Honors will be presented by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Bible Church, Dillsburg or Homeland Hospice of Harrisburg, PA. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. For condolences to the family, please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com.