Raymond E. Diehl, 92, of Boiling Springs, PA passed away April 14, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 26, 1928 in York County to the late Wilbert A. and Florence (Snyder) Diehl and was the widower of Genevieve A. Diehl.

Raymond was a former employee of Castles Lumber Company and retired from Ray Diehl Construction Company. He then became self employed as a farmer, where he found great success. Raymond was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church and Elks Lodge 578 of Carlisle. He loved riding horses and hunting in his spare time.

Surviving are his loving children, Brenda D. Pallante (Nicholas) of Carlisle and Donald E. Diehl (Suzanne) of Boiling Springs; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Diehl of Boiling Springs. Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Randy L. Diehl and brothers, Clarence, Paul and Wilbert Diehl.

Private services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to his church, Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Rd. Carlisle, PA 17015. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.