Snyder, Ray G - 91, of Beesley's Point, passed away peacefully at home on January 29,2023 surrounded by his family. He was born in Carlisle, PA to the late Benjamin and Annie Snyder on January 6, 1932. After graduating from Boiling Springs High School, Ray married the love of his life, Miriam (Cathy). He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. After returning, he moved to Beesley's Point where he worked for Atlantic Electric for 33 years. Ray was a member of the South Seaville Cannon Masonic Lodge where he served as Worshipful Master in 1992. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Miriam, his infant daughter, brothers Richard, Charles and Sylvester, sisters Mabel, Betty, Vivian, Grace, Marian, Jean and Rose. Ray is survived by his son Scott Douglas (Dale), granddaughter Shawna, grandson Scott (Laura), and great grandchildren Scott, Caroline, and George. Also surviving are sisters Annabelle and Shirley, and brother Edward. Special thank you to his caregiver Faustina Amono and the staff at Holy Redeemer. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Ray's name may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 N. Shore Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223. Arrangements are by The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com