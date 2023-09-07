EAST WATERFORD - Ray E. Hockenberry, Sr., 82 of East Waterford, a retired veteran, served as second battalion in the United States Air Force passed on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in his home peacefully, survived by his wife Lois G. Hockenberry along with one son, Ray E. Hockenberry Jr, and three daughters, Rebecca Lynn Myers, Paula D. Hockenberry and Rayette I. Burkepile with her one daughter Sarah M. Burkepile. Ray also leaves behind 8 more grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and two more on the way.