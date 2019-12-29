Ray E. Griffie, 84, of Camp Hill, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born January 15, 1935 in Newville to the late Parker L. and Bertie (Oiler) Griffie.
Ray graduated from Newville High School with the class of 1952. He owned and operated Griffie Drywall Inc. for many years before he retired. Ray loved the outdoors, he enjoyed golfing and hunting especially with his grandsons. He was a member of Elks Lodge 578, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299, Moose Lodge 761, and the White Circle all in Carlisle and American Legion Post 421 in Newville. Ray especially loved traveling to Florida with his wife to spend time at their home and to golf.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Eleanor Griffie of Camp Hill; six children, Bradley L. (wife Julie) Griffie of Carlisle, Kevin Douglas (wife Melissa) Griffie of Madison, NJ, Lori (husband Ron) Paulus of Ashville, NC, Tanya Hein of Camp Hill, Kimberly Hein of Lancaster, and Cliff (wife Laurie) Hein of Santa Clarita, CA); two sisters, Barbara Sims of Florida and Ida Freed of Arizona; fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by one son, Daryl R. Griffie; four brothers; and one sister.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daryl R. Griffie Memorial Scholarship, c/o St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 West Louther Street Carlisle, PA 17013 or to the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association, 300 5th Avenue Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451
