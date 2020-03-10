Ray E. Griffie

Ray E. Griffie

Ray E. Griffie, 84, of Camp Hill, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Michael Varvarelis officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

