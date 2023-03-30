Floyd "Buck" L. Raudabaugh

December 02, 1939- March 28, 2023

Floyd "Buck" L. Raudabaugh age 83, passed away March 28, 2023 at Forest Park Health Center and Rehab in Carlisle, PA. He was born December 2, 1939 in Blosserville, PA son of the late Harold and Geraldine (Hoover) Raudabaugh.

Buck as he was known to his family and friends worked for the Masland/Lear company as a Mechanic retiring after 50 years working for them. He enjoyed woodworking and made different things for his family and friends and his family really enjoyed the shelves he made for them. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be fondly missed by his family and friends.

Floyd is survived by his 10 children Floyd Raudabaugh and his partner Matthew Miller, Richard Raudabaugh (Delores), Lisa Smyser (Frank), and James Raudabaugh, Linda Griffie (Dennis), Randy Miller (Barbara), Robert Miller(Jennifer), Roger Miller (Trish), Scott Raudabaugh and his partner Jan Etter, and Tom Raudabaugh. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers Ruth Barrick, Ruby Corman, Judy Bubb, James, and Danny Raudabaugh. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and his special dog companion Sissy. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha and his parents.

A viewing for family and friends will be held on Sunday April 2, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. with Graveside Services at McClures Gap Church of God Cemetery in Blosserville, PA on Monday April 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ed Rosenberry officiating at the services.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Buck can be made to St. Judes Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013. You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com.