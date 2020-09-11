Return to homepage ×
Randy Eugene Gutshall, 41, of Carlisle, died Monday, September 07, 2020. There will be a memorial service held for Randy on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 AM at the CEFC Church 290 Petersburg RD, Carlisle, PA, 17013.
