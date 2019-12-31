Randy A. "Rat" Hays, 65, of Mt Holly Springs, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle, surrounded by his family. He was born November 23, 1954 in Carlisle.
Rat was a retired firefighter from the Empire-Friendship Firefighters Association of the Carlisle Fire Department, was a member of the AmVets, Eagles, Mt Holly and Carlisle VFW's, the Carlisle Moose and the White Circle Club. Randy's passion in life was for the firehouse and fire service to his community. He is survived by his son, Jamie Hays (Gina), Carlisle; daughter, Amber Hays, Mt Holly Springs; grandchildren, Angie Hoover; Desarae Nester; Ayden Daniel; MacKenzie Daniel and Kinsley Piper and great-grandchildren Aubri Doyle; Jaiden Scott and Ma'Kai Walker.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Eddie and Bobby and sisters, Marion, Margaret and Marlene. A memorial service celebrating Rat's life will be held at 4pm Sunday January 5, 2020 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Friends will be received from 3pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to offset costs. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.