Randall "Randy" E. Yost

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Randy Yost passed away following a brave fight with cancer.

Born October 13, 1962, in Carlisle to Leonard and Patricia (Quigley) Yost, and he was a 1980 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. A farmer for 10 years, milk truck driver for Clouse Trucking, co-owner of MMRY Enterprises, and most recently a driver for Feesers, Randy was a loyal family member and friend. He enjoyed playing darts, fishing, and traveling. He was known for his sense of humor and kind spirit.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Leonard. He is survived by his life partner, Matt Munro; daughter, Mary "Katie Yost; mother, Patricia Yost; brother, Ray Yost (Sandy); nephews, Corey Yost (Cassie) and Kyle Yost; and niece, Kayla Mickulik (Dan).

Arrangements will be at the convenience of the family.

The family is grateful to the loving care of the staff at UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society at: 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.