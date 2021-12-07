Randall E. Smith, 65, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on December 4, 2021. He was born August 23, 1956, in Gettysburg, PA, to Iona (Beam) Smith of Gardners, PA, and the late Eugene Smith.

Randall worked for Giant Distribution as a truck driver. In his spare time, he loved riding his numerous motorcycles, visiting local flea markets and collecting things. Randall was a very hard-working individual.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving companion of 22 years, Cindy Spitman, of Carlisle; brother, Edward "Ed" Smith (Melissa) of Carlisle; nephew, Brandon Smith of Gardners; and canine companion, Travis.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Goodyear Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.