Ralph T. “Ted” Yinger, 80, of Carlisle, Pa., passed away June 21, 2021, following a brief illness. Born Oct. 19, 1940, in Carlisle to the late Ralph and Margaret Kessler Yinger, Ted was a 1958 graduate of Carlisle High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962. He was retired from Tyco International Ltd., formerly AMP Inc.

Ted is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emma Durham Yinger, daughter Lisa Morin and her husband, Philip; daughter Pamela Whitehouse and her husband, John; granddaughter Hannah K. Whitehouse; step grandson Bob Morin and step granddaughter Tess Kosanouvong.

Friends and family are welcome to a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 25, 2021, at The Meeting House, Carlisle Campus, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, Pa., with Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Service 11 a.m. to 12 noon.