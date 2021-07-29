Ralph "Pete" Kauffman

Ralph S. "Pete" Kauffman, age 96 of Mechanicsburg, passed away July 27, 2021. Born March 20, 1925 in Mechanicsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel R. and Mildred (Kell) Kauffman.

Pete retired from the Wilcox Forging Company after 42 years of service. He was a member of the First Church of God, Mechanicsburg and was a life member of the Mechanicsburg Club. Pete enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, and rooting for his Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

Pete was preceded in death by his first wife Reba (Kitzmiller) Kauffman, a son Randy R. Kauffman, a sister Dorothy Stull and two brothers Earl and Donald Kauffman. He is survived by his wife Twyla (Heishman) Kauffman, a son Michael S. Kauffman and wife Barbara of Mechanicsburg, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Monday, August 2, 2021 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg with visitation held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1019 Mumma Road, Lemoyne, PA 17043 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com