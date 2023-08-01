He was born in Toland, PA, on August 27, 1923, to the late Isaac and Hazel (Jumper) Neal. In 1945, Ralph married his wife, Alberta; the couple cherished 72 years together and welcomed four children. Ralph was a dependable man who loved his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and gardening. He always made himself available to help anyone who needed it. He worked in the carpet industry for 34 years until his retirement at age 62 but remained hard working well into his 80's.