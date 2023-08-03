Ralph N. Neal, Sr.

August 27, 1923 - July 24, 2023

GARDNERS - Ralph N. Neal, Sr., 99, of Gardners passed away July 24, 2023. He was born in Toland, PA on August 27, 1923 to the late Isaac and Hazel (Jumper) Neal.

In 1945 Ralph married his wife, Alberta; the couple cherished 72 years together and welcomed 4 children. Ralph was a dependable man who loved his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and gardening. He always made himself available to help anyone who needed it. He worked in the carpet industry for 34 years until his retirement at age 62 but remained hard working well into his 80's.

Along with his parents Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta and his siblings, Viola, Maynard, Braynard, and Edna. He is survived by his children, Louise Neal, Gladys Doll, Ralph Neal, Jr. and Bonnie Cressler; 8 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and his sister, Cecil.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Services are private per the family's request. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences left for the family at www.hakygeorgianafh.com.