Ralph E. Nace, Sr., 81, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 1, 1940, in Carlisle to the Robert G. Nace and Mary (Corman) Nace Harder.

Ralph was a member of The Circle Club, Moose Lodge #761, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299, VFW Post 477, and AmVets Post 274 all in Carlisle. He was also a member of the Minnequa Social Club 375 in Shippensburg and the South Mountain American Legion Post 674 in Mt. Holly Springs. Ralph loved his motorcycles and was a member of the Turnpike Ramblers Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ralph was a member of the Rod and Gun Club of Ralston and the Middlesex Sportsmans Club. He worked at Frog, Switch, and Manufacturing until his retirement. Ralph was truly a jack of all trades and if he didn't know how to fix something he always knew someone who could. He was a man of faith and regularly attended Wesleyan Church of the Cross.

Ralph is survived by his loving companion, Nola L. Sanderson of Carlisle; three sons, Ralph E. Nace, Jr. (wife Leslee) of South Carolina, James E. Nace of Harrisburg, and Mark E. Nace (wife Stephanie) of Carlisle; Daryl Martin (husband Shawn Nocita) of Arizona who was like a daughter to him; five siblings, Donald Nace (wife Linda) of Gardners, Richard Nace (wife Donna) of Newburg, Reuben Nace (wife Shirley) of Carlisle, Ruth Graver (husband Rodney) of Mt. Holly Springs, and Roseann Calaman of Plainfield; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Edna F. (Hollar) Nace; one brother, Robert Nace; and one sister, Norma Brougher.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Daniel Mikesell officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ralph to Four Diamonds, 1249 Cocoa Ave #115, Hershey, PA 17033.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.