Ralph C. Fisher, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday July 3, 2022 in UPMC Carlisle. He was born June 26, 1937 in Hazleton, PA a son of William and Frances Miller Fisher. Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by his wife A. Elsa Mae Rowan Fisher. He had retired as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Green Spring Brethren In Christ Church, the Darby Salvation Army, and the Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship. He and his wife Elsa had been foster parents to over 50 children. Mr. Fisher is survived by four children Melissa "Lisa" Collier and her husband Willie Jr., Ralph C. Fisher Jr. and his wife Patty, Cheryl Gibson and her husband Edward, and Kristina Arter and her husband Terry; eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren; three sisters Lucilla Rinehimer, Olga Royer, and Alberta Garrett, and one brother Albert Fisher.He was preceded in death by four brothers Richard, William Jr., Donald, and Leslie Fisher. A visitation will be held Saturday July 9, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM in the Green Spring Brethren in Christ Church 720 Green Spring Road Newville. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM in the church.