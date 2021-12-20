Rachel J. Beeman

Rachel Joyce Beeman, age 44 of Carlisle, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Rachel was preceded in death by her father Steven E. Beeman and by her infant brother. Rachel is survived by her mother, Diane M. (Peffer) Beeman and siblings Keturah "Kate", John (Jodi), Stephanie, Thomas, Zachary (MacKenzie) and 5 nieces and nephews.

You may remember Rachel from her employment at Carlisle Cares, Kmart, Walmart, driving the van for the Stevens Center, and most recently at McDonalds. Rachel loved to drive, and her favorite employment was long haul trucking.

Despite her life-long struggle with mental illness, she cared immensely about others and had a great sense of humor. Rachel loved to talk on the phone and her calls will be missed greatly by friends and family members across the country.

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Monday, December 27, 2021 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg with visitation held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Mohler's Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carlisle Cares www.morethanshelter.org or to www.Familiestofreedom.org To sign the online guest book, please visit MalpezziFuneralHome.com