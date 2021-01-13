R. Douglas Knox

R. Douglas "Doug" Knox, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born on January 16, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and was raised in Gettysburg, the son of the late Francis I. Knox, Jr. and Mary (McSherry) Knox. Doug was married for 54 years to the late Vivian (Colehouse) Knox who passed away on December 23, 2008.

Doug graduated in 1949 from Gettysburg High School where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball. He entered the US Air Force and served from 1949 to 1952 and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant. He enjoyed playing on the sports teams at the bases while serving in the Air Force. He was a longtime employee of United Telephone Co. and retired from Sprint Telephone after 40 years of service. Doug was the Supervisor of phone installation and repair in the Carlisle area. He was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a 67-year member of the Gettysburg Fire Company.