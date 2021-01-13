R. Douglas Knox

R. Douglas "Doug" Knox, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born on January 16, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and was raised in Gettysburg, the son of the late Francis I. Knox, Jr. and Mary (McSherry) Knox. Doug was married for 54 years to the late Vivian (Colehouse) Knox who passed away on December 23, 2008.
Doug graduated in 1949 from Gettysburg High School where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball. He entered the US Air Force and served from 1949 to 1952 and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant. He enjoyed playing on the sports teams at the bases while serving in the Air Force. He was a longtime employee of United Telephone Co. and retired from Sprint Telephone after 40 years of service. Doug was the Supervisor of phone installation and repair in the Carlisle area. He was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a 67-year member of the Gettysburg Fire Company.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. Doug enjoyed a longtime membership with the Carlisle Elks, where he was the Chairman of the "Hoop Shoots" annual event and "Elk of the Year" in 83-84. He was a member of American Legion Post 101, Carlisle. He enjoyed coaching little league and teener league in Gettysburg and Carlisle and coached 7th and 8th grade football for St. Francis Xavier in Gettysburg. He was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed playing cards. Doug's loyalty to attending and participating in his grandchildren's events will forever be held in their hearts. He attended well over 1,000 sports events starting with soccer for 5-year olds, all the way through high school varsity sports. In his retirement, he enjoyed his fellowship with high school classmates as part the "49ers club" and was a regular at the monthly luncheon meetings and holiday/reunion events in Gettysburg.
He is survived by two sons, Gregory D. (wife, Shirley) Knox of Mechanicsburg, and Michael D. (wife, Kristi) Knox of Carlisle, one daughter, Susan C. Knox of Carlisle, four grandchildren, Jonathan, Benjamin, Christopher and Kari and three great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Emilia and Aria.
Services will be privately held in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle with private burial at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens with Deacon Bryan Salzman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013. To send condolences please visit www.Since1853.com.