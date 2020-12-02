R. Daniel Riemenschneider, of Carlisle PA, was born in New York City to Ralph and Reona (Palmer) Riemenschneider on December 12, 1938.

Dan passed away on November 29, 2020 as the result of Covid 19.

A public graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Letort Cemetery, Carlisle PA. Officiating will be his pastor the Rev. John Miller.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle PA.

