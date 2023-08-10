Priscilla M. Reimer

May 9, 1933 - August 4, 2023

CARLISLE - Priscilla M. Reimer, 90, of Carlisle passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023.

She was born in Northampton, PA and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Beck Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Paul E. Reimer, and one sister Betty Miller Ressler.Priscilla dedicated her early years of marriage as a homemaker and raising their three children. Once they were of school age, she worked for the Carlisle School District in various roles. She retired in 1988 as a receptionist for the Admissions Office at Dickinson College.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Reimer and his wife Donna; Catherine Brown and her husband Dwight; and Nancy Fortney and her husband Richard. Priscilla was a very proud grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and she loved spending time in her role of "Gma". She is also survived by her sister Diane Hammer and her husband Dennis, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Priscilla to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.