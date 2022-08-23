Priscilla A. Myrick

February 11, 1944- August 21, 2022

Priscilla A. Myrick, of Carlisle, PA., passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born February 11, 1944, in Carlisle, PA to Evelyn A. (Weaver) Shenk of Carlisle and the late C. Lynn Shenk.

Priscilla was well known in the Carlisle area due to the many years she served as a school bus driver for the Carlisle School District. She was a member of Waggoners United Methodist Church and the Bonny Brook Riding Club. Priscilla loved horses and trail rides with her husband and friends. She loved her family, especially all of her grandchildren, who she cared for as often as possible.

In addition to her mother, Priscilla is survived by two daughters, Tammy Loudon and her husband George, Jr. of Cherry Valley, Angela Hockensmith, and her husband Dennis of Bloserville; son Barry Myrick of Newville; grandchildren Grace, George III, Scott, Jessica, Robert, Adam, and Amanda; seven great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; one sister, Linda S. Gensler and her husband Ronald of Boiling Springs; and one brother, Christopher W. Shenk of Boiling Springs. In addition to her father, Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Curtis R. Myrick.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00AM until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waggoners United Methodist Church, 1271 Longs Gap Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

